Bosselman Enterprises promotes Jake England to director of Boss Truck Shops

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Jake England has been named as the director of Boss Truck Shops, part of The Bosselman Enterprises.

The announcement follows the transition of Randy Haines, former director of Boss Truck Shops, to his new role as director of business development for The Bosselman Enterprises. According to a company press release, Haines’ leadership was instrumental in expanding Boss Truck Shops’ footprint to 44 locations and solidifying its reputation for excellence. His move into business development paves the way for England to step into this key leadership role and drive the next phase of growth for Boss Truck Shops.

“We’re excited for Jake to take the helm,” Haines said. “His military background, coupled with his extensive experience in the truck care industry, makes him the ideal candidate to lead Boss Truck Shops into the future.”

England brings a unique set of skills and experiences to the position, according to the release. A graduate of Augusta State University and a former U.S. Army Captain, England served with distinction in various leadership roles during his seven-year military career, including deployments to Iraq and Africa. Following his military service, he transitioned to the private sector, joining Love’s Travel Stops, where he quickly advanced to Area Manager in the Truck Care Division. His accomplishments include being awarded the Love’s Founders Award for outstanding contributions in 2023.

Since joining Boss Truck Shops in July 2023 as Assistant Director, England has already made significant contributions, including improving service efficiency, increasing staffing levels and enhancing customer service, according to the release. His leadership has driven substantial improvements across the network, positioning Boss Truck Shops for continued success.

“I’m honored to step into this role and build upon the strong foundation Randy has established,” England said. “I look forward to working closely with our talented team to drive innovation and maintain the highest standards of service.”