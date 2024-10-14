TheTrucker.com
Three industry vanguards presented with 2024 ATA Change Leader Awards

By Dana Guthrie -
The American Trucking Associations honors three with 2024 ATA Change Leader Award.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The American Trucking Associations presented 2024 ATA Change Leader Awards to companies and individuals for their commitment to creating a culture of acceptance and belonging for their employees during the convention

“The trucking industry is a vibrant source of quality careers for Americans from all walks of life. It is a place where individuals can find acceptance, belonging and personal fulfillment, serving as the glue that keeps America together. ATA believes that diversity has been a key factor in the industry’s past and present success,” said Sarah Rajtik,ATA COO. “The purpose of the ATA Change Leader Award is to recognize ATA members who are committed to fostering a culture of acceptance and belonging for their employees.”

According to an ATA press release, the ATA Change Leader Award  nominations were critiqued on the ability to develop an inclusion program, improve an existing program and measure and benchmark a successful culture of acceptance.

This year’s winners include:

  • Atlas World Group for their work in developing a modern, comprehensive DEI training course, ensuring that all employees have access to relevant and effective education.
  • Jessie King, a professional driver for FedEx Freight, for committing to educating, encouraging and empowering employees and helping them succeed in their careers.
  • Ceramex North America for creating several initiatives that support employee engagement and inclusion including health and wellness programs, transparent communication channels and leadership development programs.

Past winners of the ATA Change Leader Award include Believers Trucking, Cargo Transporters Inc., Covenant Logistics, Garner Trucking Inc., Knight-Swift Transportation, Kodiak Robotics, Pilot Flying J, Werner Enterprises Inc., Cummins Inc., FedEx Ground, Locomation, Trimac Transportation and U.S. Xpress.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

