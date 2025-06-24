TMC celebrates new terminal in South Carolina

TMC Transportation is the celebrating the grand opening of its new terminal at 154 Shop Grove Drive in Columbia, S.C.

“I want to thank the University of South Carolina, our drivers, our employees, Montgomery Construction, the City of Columbia, Richland County, our customers and all of our vendors,” said Travis Johnson, TMC president. “Without you guys, we wouldn’t be here today.”

TMC Campus

For the new campus, TMC added an administration building and state-of-the-art maintenance shop next to its existing driver training center, allowing the company to consolidate its Columbia-area operations, which were previously spread out over several locations. This will facilitate increased collaboration, greater business efficiencies and improved service for customers and drivers, according to TMC

The new terminal is an investment of more than $40 million in not only the future of TMC’s business but also the economy and workforce of the region. It will enable TMC to expand its customer base throughout the Southeast and hire additional local office staff, maintenance technicians and drivers.

“It’s a beautiful facility, and I hope it shows our commitment to the community, to our office staff and to our drivers. We’re going to be here for the long haul,” Johnson said.

NASCAR Legends

At the open house and ribbon cutting ceremony, TMC employee-owners gathered with customers and business partners to celebrate the new facility. Two NASCAR luminaries — Xfinity Series rising star Sammy Smith and racing legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. — were also in attendance to sign autographs and help TMC commemorate this company milestone.

Leaving a Legacy

The grand opening also provided an opportunity to look back on TMC’s 50-plus years of excellence and integrity, starting with its founding by late CEO Harrold Annett in 1972.

“We wouldn’t be here if Harrold Annett hadn’t laid the foundation for us,” Johnson said. “Back in 1972, I’m not sure he ever envisioned us getting this big. I know he’s looking down on us right now, and I know he’d be very proud of what we’ve accomplished. He built this culture into what it is today.”

TMC employee-owners have been working in the new buildings since late March, but the grand opening served as an opportunity to mark the start of the next era of excellence for the nation’s premier flatbed carrier.