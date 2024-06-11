Total load activity jumps 14.2% after Memorial Day slide, Truckstop reports

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Truckstop is reporting that total broker-posted spot rates in its system “barely changed” for the second straight week while total load activity saw a modest spike.

These numbers represent the week ended June 7.

According to a Truckstop news release, flatbed spot rates increased for the fourth straight week — the first such streak since January — but dry van and refrigerated spot rates were down from the previous week. Load postings rose sharply after a drop during Memorial Day week. The week-over-week moves in rates and volume were roughly in line with seasonal expectations for each equipment type.

Total loads

Total load activity rose 14.2% after falling 17% during the holiday week. Total volume was more than 1% below the same 2023 week and about 30% below the five-year average for the week. Total truck postings rose 4% during the holiday week, and the Market Demand Index — the ratio of load postings to truck postings in the system — increased.

Total rates

The total broker-posted rate ticked up two-tenths of a cent, reversing a decline of the same scope during the previous week. Rates were about 4.5% below the same 2023 week and nearly 8% below the five-year average for the week. The total market rate was marginally closer to the prior-year level than it has been over the last four weeks, but the comparison with the five-year average was the most negative since the beginning of this year.

Dry van rates

Dry van spot rates declined by 2.5 cents after holding nearly flat during the prior week. Rates were nearly 2% below the same 2023 week and more than 10% below the five-year average. Dry van loads increased 8.5% after falling nearly 14% during the holiday week. Volume was just under 1% below the same 2023 week and nearly 27% below the five-year average for the week.

Refrigerated rates

Refrigerated spot rates decreased about 4 cents after falling about 11 cents in the previous week. Rates were nearly 3% below the same 2023 week — the weakest year-over-year comparison since week 12 — and almost 8% below the five-year average for the week. Refrigerated loads rose 12.6% after falling nearly 19% during the holiday week. Volume was more than 4% below the same 2023 week and nearly 31% below the five-year average for the week.

Flatbed rates

Flatbed spot rates rose more than 1 cent after gaining about the same amount during the prior week. Rates were almost 5% below the same 2023 week and more than 7% below the five-year average for the week. Flatbed loads jumped 18% after falling nearly 20% during the holiday week. Volume was about a little more than 1% below the same week last year and more than 34% below the five-year average for the week.