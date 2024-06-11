I-10 bridge eastbound lanes closed at Lake Charles, Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Louisiana Department of Transportation officials have closed the eastbound lanes of the Calcasieu River Bridge, which carries Interstate 10 over Lake Charles and the Calcasieu River in southern Louisiana just east of the Texas state line, for emergency repairs.
According to postings on X, formerly Twitter, there is no estimated time for reopening the bridge.
Officials did not say what prompted the repairs.
Meanwhile, eastbound I-10 motorists are being diverted to Interstate 210 east.
Officials are urging caution and patience, as traffic backups are happening in the area.
