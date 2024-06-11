WYDOT announces Teton Pass Road detour plans after mudslide

TETON COUNTY, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) has formed a plan to deal with the closure of Wyoming State Highway 22/Teton Pass following the mudslide on Saturday, June 8.

WYDOT asks commuters to use the U.S. 26 through Swan Valley, then into the Snake River Canyon as they detour around the closed-off area, according to a news release.

Before beginning to reconstruct the highway’s collapsed area, WYDOT is “carefully evaluating its stability and investigating the areas adjacent to the site for any possible hazards. There is currently no estimated opening date,” the news release notes.

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has declared an emergency through an Executive Order due to the mudslide at milepost 15 and the landslide at milepost 12.8.

This declaration enables the state to obtain additional resources from the Federal Highway Administration to commence significant repairs. WYDOT expresses gratitude for the prompt response and assistance from various government entities, such as the US Forest Service and the Idaho Transportation Department, facilitating swift mobilization for planning and repair efforts.

“I want to express my gratitude to WYDOT Director Westby and his entire team for their efforts to rapidly develop and implement a plan to get traffic moving over Teton Pass again as quickly as possible,” Gordon said.

WYDOT geologists and engineers, U.S. Forest Service members and other agencies and partners are securing the area and are optimistic about constructing a secure, temporary bypass around the slide area with local fill material and by paving two temporary lanes.

They aim to open this provisional detour to the public, possibly with stringent weight and width limitations, within the next few weeks. Agencies are working together to install road signs to help travelers reach campsites that are not impacted by the landslide at milepost 12.8 and the mudslide at milepost 15. Therefore, both Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park are still open to visitors.

To lessen the chance of another mudslide, the plans for the mudslide site at milepost 15 call for geologists and engineers to work together to install a box culvert to add more drainage to the area.

The intention is to carry out these tasks concurrently with the temporary detour operations at milepost 12.8. The progression of this work hinges on crew and material availability, yet WYDOT aims to finalize it in time for the opening of the temporary detour at 12.8 to restricted traffic.

“WYDOT’s response through this crisis demonstrates the commitment, passion and ingenuity of our crews,” said WYDOT director Darin Westby. “We certainly want to thank the Governor, the Federal Highway Administration, the Idaho Transportation Department, the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security, Evans Construction and the US Forest Service for their quick response, teamwork and dependability in our time of need.”

To receive alerts on this and other road conditions and closures, drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.