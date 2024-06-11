Montgomery Logistics names 2024 Q1 Carrier of the Quarter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Montgomery Logistics has selected APS Transport as its 2024 Carrier of the Quarter for quarter one.

Since 2020, APS Transport has been a partner of Montgomery’s, according to a news release.

“Throughout our four-year relationship, APS Transport has provided invaluable service to us in a niche market, delivering building materials in Maryland and the greater Northeast,” said Maria Smith, Montgomery’s customer service representative. “Their prompt updates, consistent high-level capacity, and industry-best service have proven them to be an excellent partner. Even in downtimes when freight is slow, APS is consistently a team we can rely on, day in and day out.”

Montgomery Logistics anticipates continued market growth and mutual success in 2024 through its business alliance with APS Transport, the news release notes.

“Transportation is a high-stress industry, but working with Montgomery Logistics has been a wonderful experience. They have an awesome team, just great people,” said Kelvin Chacon of APS Transport.