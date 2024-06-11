Montgomery Logistics names 2024 Q1 Carrier of the Quarter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Montgomery Logistics has selected APS Transport as its 2024 Carrier of the Quarter for quarter one.
Since 2020, APS Transport has been a partner of Montgomery’s, according to a news release.
“Throughout our four-year relationship, APS Transport has provided invaluable service to us in a niche market, delivering building materials in Maryland and the greater Northeast,” said Maria Smith, Montgomery’s customer service representative. “Their prompt updates, consistent high-level capacity, and industry-best service have proven them to be an excellent partner. Even in downtimes when freight is slow, APS is consistently a team we can rely on, day in and day out.”
Montgomery Logistics anticipates continued market growth and mutual success in 2024 through its business alliance with APS Transport, the news release notes.
“Transportation is a high-stress industry, but working with Montgomery Logistics has been a wonderful experience. They have an awesome team, just great people,” said Kelvin Chacon of APS Transport.
Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor’s degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.