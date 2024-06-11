ElectricFish opens 1st intelligent grid EV manufacturing facility in California

SAN CARLOS, Calif. — Distributed energy infrastructure company ElectricFish has a new manufacturing facility and corporate headquarters in San Carlos, California.

The company builds and deploys intelligent grid edge charging solutions to accelerate electric vehicle (EV) adoption, especially in areas with grid constraints.

In addition, the company’s solutions help prepare communities for increased power outages due to climate change, according to a news release.

“California has some of the country’s most ambitious goals for electrifying transportation and providing resilient infrastructure to support historically disadvantaged communities. ElectricFish’s innovative products will help California meet its bold clean transportation goals while creating new manufacturing jobs in California,” said David Hochschild, vchair of the California Energy Commission (CEC).

Supported in part by $1.69 million in grants from the CEC, ElectricFish’s new facility will immediately start producing the company’s flagship product, the 350Squared fast charging system.

The company plans to expand its employee base by 300% by April 2025, with a range of new positions including engineers, electricians and technicians, the news release notes.

“ElectricFish is tackling the need for more high-speed EV charging and doing it in a way that is easier on the grid and can be deployed faster, while also creating new manufacturing jobs right here on the Peninsula in one of the industries of the future. We need a lot more innovators like ElectricFish in the fight against climate change,” said California State Sen. Josh Becker.

The National Park Service, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers have completed successful pilot projects with ElectricFish.

“These projects demonstrate the system’s abilities to unlock DC fast charging in grid-constrained sites in days instead of years, while also providing backup energy for critical onsite loads,” according to the news release. “Their patented smart optimization software also reduces peak energy consumption, helps use on-site solar to charge EVs, and even earns revenue from participating in utility programs.”

In addition to receiving grants from the CEC, the company has also received funding from the Department of Energy –Cradle to Commerce, Caltech Rocket Fund, Michigan Mobility Funding Platform, 2023 Oxford Seed Fund and 2023 Third Derivative.

“For the first time, we’re introducing an energy asset that boosts grid security while reducing the costs of deploying extremely fast EV charging,” said Anurag Kamal, CEO of ElectricFish. “We understand that customers and communities value future-proofing their energy infrastructure with products that make reliable, resilient power available to everyone. Manufactured domestically in the US, we are here to deploy infrastructure faster than anything the industry has ever seen.”