The Nation

Tractor-trailer crashes into Pennsylvania AutoZone

By John Worthen
The driver of this tractor-trailer is hospitalized after crashing into the wall of a Pennsylvania AutoZone on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (Courtesy: North Versailles Police Department)

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — Pennsylvania authorities are investigating after a big rig ran through the wall of an AutoZone parts store.

According to police in North Versailles, Pennsylvania, the crash happened at around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, in the 1300 block of the Lincoln Highway.

The entire cab of the truck was buried in the store, and the driver was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

