Tractor-trailer crashes into Pennsylvania AutoZone

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — Pennsylvania authorities are investigating after a big rig ran through the wall of an AutoZone parts store.
According to police in North Versailles, Pennsylvania, the crash happened at around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, in the 1300 block of the Lincoln Highway.
The entire cab of the truck was buried in the store, and the driver was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
