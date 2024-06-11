More than 500 CMVs placed out of service during one-day brake safety event

WASHINGTON — Inspectors in 47 jurisdictions throughout Canada, Mexico and the U.S. conducted 4,898 commercial motor vehicle inspections in one day recently as part of the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA) brake-safety inspection and enforcement event.

This year’s Brake Safety Day data found that of the 4,898 inspections conducted, 4,328 commercial motor vehicles did not have any brake-related out-of-service violations — 88.4% of the total number of vehicles inspected, according to a news release.

However, inspectors identified 570 (11.6%) commercial motor vehicles that were traveling on roadways with brake-related critical inspection item vehicle violations.

Those vehicles were immediately restricted from further travel until the critical violations could be properly addressed.

Inspectors identified 330 commercial motor vehicles with 20% brake violations; meaning 20% or more of the vehicle’s (or combination of vehicles) service brakes had an out-of-service condition resulting in a defective brake. That was the top Brake Safety Day violation, accounting for 57.9% of all brake-related out-of-service violations.

Inspectors found other brake violations on 256 (44.9%) of the commercial motor vehicles inspected. Examples of other brake violations include worn brake lines/hoses, broken brake drums, inoperative tractor protection system, inoperative low-air warning device, air leaks, hydraulic fluid leaks, etc.

Seventy-three commercial motor vehicles had steering-related brake violations — 12.8% of all brake-related out-of-service violations.

Each year, CVSA law enforcement jurisdictions are invited to participate in a one-day unannounced brake-safety inspection and regulatory compliance enforcement event.

On that day, CVSA-certified commercial motor vehicle inspectors conduct their routine roadside inspections with a focus on brake systems and components, and provide brake-related inspection and violation data to CVSA.

Brake lining/pad data

This year, emphasis was placed on brake lining/pad health and safety. Brake lining/pad issues may result in violations or out-of-service conditions and may affect a motor carrier’s safety rating. Inspectors found 108 power units and 66 towed units with lining/pad violations.

A total of 114 brake lining/pad violations were discovered on power units. The top brake lining/pad violation on power units was for contamination, with 48 violations.

Seventy-one brake lining/pad violations were identified on towed units. Twenty-three of the violations were for cracks/voids in the linings/pads – the top brake lining/pad violation on towed units.­­

PBBT data

Nine U.S. jurisdictions with performance-based brake testers (PBBT) utilized them during Brake Safety Day. A PBBT is a machine that assesses the braking performance of a vehicle. U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and CVSA’s North American Standard Out-of-Service Criteria require a minimum braking efficiency of 43.5%. If the vehicle’s braking efficiency is below 43.5%, it’s not providing the minimum stopping power required and needs to be serviced.

Eighty-eight PBBT inspections were conducted on Brake Safety Day. Four (4.5%) failed to meet the 43.5% minimum braking efficiency required and were placed out of service.

U.S. data

Thirty-seven U.S. jurisdictions participated in this year’s Brake Safety Day with inspectors conducting 3,859 Level I, IV and V Inspections. There were no brake-related out-of-service violations on 3,411 of those commercial motor vehicles. However, 448 commercial motor vehicles were placed out of service for brake-related violations, which is an 11.6% vehicle out-of-service rate. Additionally, 74 power units and 46 towed units had brake lining/pad violations.

Canadian data

Inspectors in nine Canadian provinces and territories conducted 1,021 Level I, IV and V Inspections, of which 904 of the commercial motor vehicles inspected did not have any brake-related out-of-service violations. Conversely, inspectors removed 117 commercial motor vehicles from roadways for brake-related out-of-service violations, which is an 11.5% vehicle out-of-service rate. Additionally, 33 power units and 18 towed units had brake lining/pad violations.

Mexican data

In Mexico, 18 Level I and IV Inspections were conducted. Thirteen of those vehicles did not have any brake-related out-of-service violations. However, five commercial motor vehicles were placed out of service for brake-related violations – a 27.8% vehicle out-of-service rate. Additionally, inspectors identified one lining/pad violation on a power unit and two on towed units.

CVSA’s unannounced Brake Safety Day is part of Operation Airbrake, a CVSA program dedicated to improving commercial motor vehicle brake safety throughout North America. CVSA’s seven-day Brake Safety Week, another Operation Airbrake campaign, is scheduled for Aug. 25-31.

View the results from previous brake safety campaigns here.