More than 500 CMVs placed out of service during one-day brake safety event

WASHINGTON — Inspectors in 47 jurisdictions throughout Canada, Mexico and the U.S. conducted 4,898 commercial motor vehicle inspections in one day recently as part of the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA) brake-safety inspection and enforcement event.
This year’s Brake Safety Day data found that of the 4,898 inspections conducted, 4,328 commercial motor vehicles did not have any brake-related out-of-service violations — 88.4% of the total number of vehicles inspected, according to a news release.
However, inspectors identified 570 (11.6%) commercial motor vehicles that were traveling on roadways with brake-related critical inspection item vehicle violations.
Those vehicles were immediately restricted from further travel until the critical violations could be properly addressed.
Inspectors identified 330 commercial motor vehicles with 20% brake violations; meaning 20% or more of the vehicle’s (or combination of vehicles) service brakes had an out-of-service condition resulting in a defective brake. That was the top Brake Safety Day violation, accounting for 57.9% of all brake-related out-of-service violations.
Inspectors found other brake violations on 256 (44.9%) of the commercial motor vehicles inspected. Examples of other brake violations include worn brake lines/hoses, broken brake drums, inoperative tractor protection system, inoperative low-air warning device, air leaks, hydraulic fluid leaks, etc.
Seventy-three commercial motor vehicles had steering-related brake violations — 12.8% of all brake-related out-of-service violations.
Each year, CVSA law enforcement jurisdictions are invited to participate in a one-day unannounced brake-safety inspection and regulatory compliance enforcement event.
On that day, CVSA-certified commercial motor vehicle inspectors conduct their routine roadside inspections with a focus on brake systems and components, and provide brake-related inspection and violation data to CVSA.
Brake lining/pad data
This year, emphasis was placed on brake lining/pad health and safety. Brake lining/pad issues may result in violations or out-of-service conditions and may affect a motor carrier’s safety rating. Inspectors found 108 power units and 66 towed units with lining/pad violations.
A total of 114 brake lining/pad violations were discovered on power units. The top brake lining/pad violation on power units was for contamination, with 48 violations.
Seventy-one brake lining/pad violations were identified on towed units. Twenty-three of the violations were for cracks/voids in the linings/pads – the top brake lining/pad violation on towed units.
PBBT data
Nine U.S. jurisdictions with performance-based brake testers (PBBT) utilized them during Brake Safety Day. A PBBT is a machine that assesses the braking performance of a vehicle. U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and CVSA’s North American Standard Out-of-Service Criteria require a minimum braking efficiency of 43.5%. If the vehicle’s braking efficiency is below 43.5%, it’s not providing the minimum stopping power required and needs to be serviced.
Eighty-eight PBBT inspections were conducted on Brake Safety Day. Four (4.5%) failed to meet the 43.5% minimum braking efficiency required and were placed out of service.
U.S. data
Thirty-seven U.S. jurisdictions participated in this year’s Brake Safety Day with inspectors conducting 3,859 Level I, IV and V Inspections. There were no brake-related out-of-service violations on 3,411 of those commercial motor vehicles. However, 448 commercial motor vehicles were placed out of service for brake-related violations, which is an 11.6% vehicle out-of-service rate. Additionally, 74 power units and 46 towed units had brake lining/pad violations.
Canadian data
Inspectors in nine Canadian provinces and territories conducted 1,021 Level I, IV and V Inspections, of which 904 of the commercial motor vehicles inspected did not have any brake-related out-of-service violations. Conversely, inspectors removed 117 commercial motor vehicles from roadways for brake-related out-of-service violations, which is an 11.5% vehicle out-of-service rate. Additionally, 33 power units and 18 towed units had brake lining/pad violations.
Mexican data
In Mexico, 18 Level I and IV Inspections were conducted. Thirteen of those vehicles did not have any brake-related out-of-service violations. However, five commercial motor vehicles were placed out of service for brake-related violations – a 27.8% vehicle out-of-service rate. Additionally, inspectors identified one lining/pad violation on a power unit and two on towed units.
CVSA’s unannounced Brake Safety Day is part of Operation Airbrake, a CVSA program dedicated to improving commercial motor vehicle brake safety throughout North America. CVSA’s seven-day Brake Safety Week, another Operation Airbrake campaign, is scheduled for Aug. 25-31.
View the results from previous brake safety campaigns here.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.