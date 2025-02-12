Transervice strengthens executive ranks with appointment of Jerry Greiner

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. — Transervice Logistics Inc. is announcing Jerry Greiner as its new vice president of business operations, procurement and fleet management.

“Jerry is a seasoned industry veteran who brings a host of experience and knowledge to the role,” said Gino Fontana, executive vice president and COO.

Seasoned Veteran

Greiner was formerly Director, Fleet Logistics for Ferrellgas, a publicly traded Fortune 1000 company supplying propane for millions of customers nationwide. From 2009-2021 he was Director of Fleet Management for US Foods, responsible for a fleet of 4,000-plus pieces of equipment at over 1,000 terminals across the United States.

An active industry leader, Greiner has authored multiple grants for alternate fuels and is a member of Freightliner’s EV Council. He holds a BS Degree in Finance from Illinois State University and is a Six Sigma Green Belt.

Greiner will be working out of the Transervice Chicago office.