Transervice strengthens executive ranks with appointment of Jerry Greiner

By Dana Guthrie -
Jerry Greiner joins Transervice as vice president of business operations, procurement and fleet management. (Photo courtesy Transervice)

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y.   Transervice Logistics Inc. is announcing Jerry Greiner as its new vice president of business operations, procurement and fleet management.

“Jerry is a seasoned industry veteran who brings a host of experience and knowledge to the role,” said Gino Fontana, executive vice president and COO.

Seasoned Veteran

Greiner was formerly Director, Fleet Logistics for Ferrellgas, a publicly traded Fortune 1000 company supplying propane for millions of customers nationwide. From 2009-2021 he was Director of Fleet Management for US Foods, responsible for a fleet of 4,000-plus pieces of equipment at over 1,000 terminals across the United States.

An active industry leader, Greiner has authored multiple grants for alternate fuels and is a member of Freightliner’s EV Council. He holds a BS Degree in Finance from Illinois State University and is a Six Sigma Green Belt.

Greiner will be working out of the Transervice Chicago office.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

