TravelCenters of America adds hundreds of big rig parking spots with 2 new locations

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America has opened locations in Littlefield, Arizona, and Blaine, Washington, offering 240 new truck parking spaces.

According to a news release, the new TA Express in Littlefield is a franchised site and offers fueling, convenience items, three quick-service dining options and other services for professional drivers and motorists.

This site is located at 3224 East Rincon Road, off Interstate 15.

The new location features an array of amenities, including:

Dining options — KFC, Del Taco and Sbarro

Store with hot and cold beverages, snacks and merchandise

Nine diesel fueling positions with diesel exhaust fluid (DEF)

20 gasoline fueling lanes

210 truck parking spaces

141 car parking spaces

Nine showers

Driver’s lounge

Pet area

Laundry facilities

As part of the opening, TA will donate $2500 to a local food bank, the news release notes.

In Blaine, the new site is also a franchise location that offers an array of amenities, including dining options and other services for the professional driver and motoring public.

Located at 1300 Boblett St., the site is just off Interstate 5 and within a few miles of the U.S./Canadian border.

Dining options and amenities include:

Quick-serve restaurants Jamba, Cinnabon, Pizza Hut Express, Hardy’s (coming soon)

30 truck parking spaces

65 car parking spaces

Showers

Laundry facilities — (coming soon)

Driver’s lounge

Pet area — (coming soon)