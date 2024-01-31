Used Class 8 tractor values saw declines in November 2023

COLUMBUS, Ind. — According to the latest State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks by ACT Research, the used Class 8 tractor average retail sale price dropped 2.6% month-over-month to $58,000 in December 2023.

Retail prices last saw that level in April 2021, the report notes.

“On a year-over-year basis, used retail prices were 28% lower,” said Steve Tam, vice president at ACT Research. “Our pricing expectations remain steady, with a return to month-over-month growth toward the end of 2024 as the most likely course.”

Regarding volumes, Tam explained, “Combined, the total market same dealer sales volume 24% in December. For the full year, total sales were up 40% compared to 2022. Auctions led the growth, improving 78%, with the wholesale market expanding by 75%. Growth in the retail market was more reserved at 12%.”