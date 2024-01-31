TravelCenters of America adds hundreds of big rig parking spots with 2 new locations

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America has opened locations in Littlefield, Arizona, and Blaine, Washington, offering 240 new truck parking spaces.
According to a news release, the new TA Express in Littlefield is a franchised site and offers fueling, convenience items, three quick-service dining options and other services for professional drivers and motorists.
This site is located at 3224 East Rincon Road, off Interstate 15.
The new location features an array of amenities, including:
- Dining options — KFC, Del Taco and Sbarro
- Store with hot and cold beverages, snacks and merchandise
- Nine diesel fueling positions with diesel exhaust fluid (DEF)
- 20 gasoline fueling lanes
- 210 truck parking spaces
- 141 car parking spaces
- Nine showers
- Driver’s lounge
- Pet area
- Laundry facilities
As part of the opening, TA will donate $2500 to a local food bank, the news release notes.
In Blaine, the new site is also a franchise location that offers an array of amenities, including dining options and other services for the professional driver and motoring public.
Located at 1300 Boblett St., the site is just off Interstate 5 and within a few miles of the U.S./Canadian border.
Dining options and amenities include:
- Quick-serve restaurants Jamba, Cinnabon, Pizza Hut Express, Hardy’s (coming soon)
- 30 truck parking spaces
- 65 car parking spaces
- Showers
- Laundry facilities — (coming soon)
- Driver’s lounge
- Pet area — (coming soon)
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.