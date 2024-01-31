Canadian officials seize drugs from big rig

TORONTO — The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA)has made a major drug bust involving an 18-wheeler.
According to a CBSA news release, on Jan. 14, CBSA officers discovered and seized 406.2 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine and approximately 4 million illicit doses valued at more than $50,780,000 following the examination of a commercial truck at the Boissevain port of entry in southern Manitoba.
This is the largest seizure of illegal narcotics to occur in the Prairie Region, the news release notes. The driver was carrying a shipment destined for Winnipeg.
The driver, who wasn’t named, was arrested by the CBSA and transferred to the Manitoba RCMP along with the suspected narcotics.
