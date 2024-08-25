Truck Parking Club network now offers more than 600 sites across US

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Truck Parking Club network now offers more than 600 property member locations across the U.S. to serve drivers and carriers, according to a statement issued earlier this month.

Evan Shelley, the company’s co-founder and CEO, says the team is excited about the expansions achieved.

“We’re even more excited to announce that we did it in 36 days — 20 days faster than it took us to go from 400 to 500,” he said, adding that credit for the explosive growth goes to the Truck Parking Club team.

“We continue to see companies of all types joining and listing truck parking spaces with us. Self storage providers, towing companies, repair shops, and trucking companies — just to name a few — continue to join in droves,” he said. “For trucking companies especially, we are able to serve a dual purpose: parking for their drivers across the U.S. and an extra revenue channel.”

According to Shelley, a growing number of carriers, brokers and shippers are reaching out with requests for unique parking needs, such as drop trailer pools and extra space for recently purchased equipment.

“We recently created a fleet parking team to source solutions for these sorts of requests,” he said.

“Overall, we’re thrilled with the progress we continue to make, but we’re still a long way from where we need to be,” he said. “We see strong demand from drivers and fleets across the U.S., and we are hustling to ensure we fill the demand while maintaining the highest standards of customer service and user experience for our trucker and property members.”