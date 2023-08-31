Trucker Appreciation: Sheetz to temporarily reduce diesel fuel, DEF prices

ALTOONA, Pa. — Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience store chain Sheetz plans to celebrate Truck Driver Appreciation Week by reducing diesel fuel prices .35 cents a gallon.

This coincides with the 35th anniversary of Truck Driver Appreciation Week, according to a news release. The price will be reduced for Sheetz’s auto diesel and truck diesel offerings at all of Sheetz’s 680-plus locations.

Additionally, Sheetz will decrease its diesel exhaust fluid prices to .99 cents a gallon. Both price reductions will begin on Labor Day, Sept. 4, and end on Sept. 16.

“Truck drivers positively impact the fabric of everyday American life,” said Travis Sheetz, President and CEO of Sheetz. “They are truly the backbone of this country and, as a company, we are committed to showing our appreciation. Our hope through this is to provide extended offers that will be beneficial to them and involve the public so we can shine a light on the hard work these drivers do.”

Sheetz will further show its appreciation by offering a Sheetz branded trucker hat at its truck diesel locations to any new or current loyalty customers.

Sheetz will also offer five different weekly deals in September and into October, redeemable for truck drivers through the Sheetz app:

● Sept. 1-7 – .99 cent energy drink from the cooler with any purchase.

● Sept. 8-14 – Free half meatball or turkey sub with any purchase.

● Sept. 15-21 – Mix and match any (2) 20 ounce sodas for $2 with any purchase.

● Sept. 22-30 – Earn 500 bonus loyalty points with any purchase.

● Oct. 1-7 – Purchase any two Powerades for $3.