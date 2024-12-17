Trucker Buddy, Iowa 80 Trucking Museum awarded funding from Go Iowa grant program

WALCOTT, Iowa — Trucker Buddy International and the Iowa 80 Trucking Museum were both awarded funds during the December 2024 grant cycle of the Go Iowa Fund Grant Program, according to a media release from the Iowa 80 Truckstop and CAT Scale Co.

The Go Iowa Fund was established to provide a structure for Iowa 80 Group employees and others to request money to support good causes, organizations or philanthropies that they are involved in. Any Iowa-based charity or organization that serves Iowa residents or students can apply. Grants are awarded twice a year.

Trucker Buddy International is an Alabama-based nonprofit organization that partners professional truck drivers with classrooms all over the U.S. as pen-pals. The program’s goal is to help strengthen positive opinions about truck drivers.

The Iowa 80 Trucking Museum is a 100,000-square-foot museum in Walcott, Iowa, that’s dedicated to preserving trucking history. The museum features over 130 trucks manufactured between 1903 and 1997, along with vintage signs, toy trucks, and other petroliana. Admission to the museum is free.

Other non-industry organizations that will receive funding include the Walcott K-8 School, Walcott Hearts and Hands, Lutheran Services of Iowa, Junior Achievement and Davenport Central High School.

For more information on or to apply for the Go Iowa Fund Grant Program, click here. Applications for the next grant cycle will be accepted through June 1, 2025.