Trucking industry responds to Trump’s nomination of Sean Duffy as DOT Secretary

WASHINGTON — With President-elect Donald Trump quickly filling positions for his new term, members of the trucking industry are making their voices known on the appointment of Sean Duffy as U.S. Transportation Secretary.
AASHTO
The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials congratulates Sean Duffy on his nomination to be U.S. Secretary of Transportation, AASHTO said in a press release.
“As a former member of Congress, Sean Duffy understands how to navigate the political landscape in Washington to get things done, something that we will need in the next leader of the U.S. Department of Transportation as we begin the process of reauthorizing the federal surface transportation programs,” said Jim Tymon, AASHTO executive director. “Every state department of transportation in the country is currently hard at work improving safety and quality of life in their communities one project at a time. This is made possible through the federal-state partnership that has existed for over 100 years. We look forward to working with the Secretary-designee as well as the Trump administration to ensure the continued delivery of a safe, efficient, multimodal transportation system for all.”
ATA
Following President-elect Donald Trump’s announcement that he is nominating former Congressman Sean Duffy to lead the U.S. Department of Transportation, American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear released the following statement:
“During his time in the House, Sean Duffy was focused on issues facing our industry and supported pro-trucking policies to strengthen the supply chain and our ability to keep the nation’s goods moving safely and efficiently, Spear said. “Roads and bridges are our shop floor. We know Congressman Duffy understands that and the opportunity now before us to improve our transportation network by reducing congestion, investing in truck parking, enhancing highway safety and supporting the development of innovative technologies. He is an exceptional choice to lead the Department of Transportation, and we congratulate him on his nomination and look forward to working with him in this role.”
OOIDA