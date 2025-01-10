Trucking industry tackles human trafficking as part of of National Human Trafficking Prevention month

January is National Human Trafficking Prevention month and the trucking industry is joining forces to help combat this evil practice.

The History Behind the Month

More than 20 years ago, the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000 (TVPA) enshrined the United States’ commitment to combating human trafficking domestically and internationally. In 2010, by presidential proclamation, President Obama declared January “National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month” and every year since, each president has followed this tradition.

Presidential proclamations not only raise the profile of the issue, but are also snapshots of global trends and challenges, and significant U.S. anti-trafficking policy achievements. Some highlights include:

Trucking Industry at the Forefront of the Fight

According to TAT (formerly Truckers Against Trafficking), human trafficking – or modern-day slavery – is a global crime in which people are bought and sold for forced labor or commercial sex. Traffickers use violence, manipulation and false promises of work opportunities or romance to lure, control and exploit their victims. Of the estimated 50 million victims worldwide, thousands of girls, boys, women and men are trafficked for sex or labor in the U.S. and Canada.

“In response to these realities, TAT recognizes that trucking, along with other members of the transportation industry, are perfectly positioned in the course of their everyday jobs to provide an extra set of eyes and ears to law enforcement in helping to identify both victims and perpetrators of human trafficking,” TAT said. “The very nature of their jobs — with their extensive travel, the variety of venues they visit, and their sheer numbers – creates opportunities for members of these industries to interact with potential victims of human trafficking regularly. They just need training to both identify and report human trafficking when they see it.”

XPO recently renewed its partnership with TAT to help combat this important issue.

“At XPO, safety extends beyond our operations. It also includes supporting efforts that make our communities safer,” said Mario Harik, XPO’s CEO. “Nearly 6,000 of our employees across the United States have received training to recognize and report suspected human trafficking. We are proud to provide extra eyes and ears on the road and look forward to continuing this partnership to help protect those who are vulnerable.”

XPO’s renewal of this partnership coincides with National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, which raises awareness for public resources like the National Human Trafficking Hotline. Reports from truck drivers nationwide have played a role in rescuing survivors and disrupting trafficking networks.

“Truck drivers are critical allies in the fight against human trafficking, and our roads and communities are safer because of the thousands of XPO drivers who have received anti-trafficking training. We’re grateful to XPO for their ongoing support and commitment to this important cause,” said Esther Goetsch, TAT’s executive director.

The U.S. Department of Transportation recently released its 2024 Advisory Committee Report on Human Trafficking.

“Our report illustrates the many ways the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) has, since the 2019 report, encouraged and nurtured efforts throughout our nation’s transportation systems, significantly strengthening America’s response to this vital responsibility,” USDOT said. “Our recommendations convey the many challenges that remain in our collective efforts to eliminate this scourge.”

UPS is also using its power through a multi-faceted approach to fight through policy, education, leadership and philanthropy. It also provides in-kind labor and support for TAT’s Freedom Drivers Project (FDP), a walk-through mobile exhibit that travels the U.S. and Canada educating audiences about the realities of human trafficking. The exhibit includes artifacts from real-life cases that connect people to the stories of human trafficking survivors. It also features portraits of everyday heroes, highlights how the transportation industry is helping to end human trafficking, and shares simple action steps anyone can take to make a difference.

UPS has hauled over 11,000+ miles for FDP allowing 3.9 million viewers for the exhibit. UPS also has 20+ FDP certified drivers and guides.

FDP also counts Bridgestone, C.H. Robinson, Day & Ross, Peterbilt and TravelCenters of America among its supporters.

TAT and TravelCenters of America honored one of its own in 2024 for using the training he received to rescue a human trafficking victim, proving that training is working.

Charles Bernsen, general manager of the Petro in Florence, S.C., received the 2024 TAT Harriet Tubman Award, presented by Progressive Commercial.

Bernsen received the award, which includes a trophy and check for $5,000, from TAT Oct. 2 at the location where he worked as general manager when the incident occurred for which he was recognized. As an added surprise, the trafficking survivor Bernsen aided, Nikki, also attended the awards presentation. This marked the first meeting between the two since the incident that brought them together originally.

Bernsen, one of 18,000 TA employees who receive TAT’s human trafficking training annually, noticed a distressed young woman hanging around the store. She would disappear for periods of time into the restroom but then reappear in the lobby area. After a couple days of seeing her repeatedly, Bernsen approached her and asked if she needed help. She burst into tears, telling him she had escaped a man who had been holding her captive in a hotel across the street from the TA where he’d been selling her for sex. Bernsen offered her food, clothing, a blanket and information about TAT. He had her call the National Human Trafficking Hotline and speak to them, and then purchased a bus ticket for her to get home and provided money for expenses along the way. Nikki, later made a video with TAT about her experience and said Bernsen’s soft-spoken demeanor and compassion enabled her to trust him. Bernsen said the TAT training definitely better prepared him for this situation. “Once you’ve been exposed to all this evil, it’s always in the back of your mind that this could be happening, and it could happen in the blink of an eye,” Bernsen said. “The education, the videos and conferences we’ve gone to have been a huge help.” Platform Science has also partnered with TAT install the user friendly TAT app on all tablets provided to Platform Science customers to help make it easier to report suspected human trafficking. “We are grateful to TAT for the incredible work they do in mobilizing the trucking industry to fight human trafficking,” said said Michael Bray, chief commercial officer for Platform Science. “By offering the TAT app to our customer’s drivers, we are empowering them to play an active role in this important effort. Drivers are at the center of everything we do and this is another example of how we give them the tools at their fingertips to make a difference while on the road.”

In 2024, the American Trucking Association’s (ATA) Trucking Cares Foundation donated $25,000 TAT. “The depravity of human trafficking is unfathomable. By partnering with law enforcement, motor carriers and truck drivers can vastly expand the reach of rescue efforts, bringing eyes and ears to every corner of the country,” said John Lynch, ATA senior vice president of federation relations. “The training that TAT provides harnesses truck drivers’ innate sense of compassion and routine vigilance to help them spot victims along their routes over the nation’s highways. This partnership has saved countless victims from exploitation. The Trucking Cares Foundation is proud to support TAT’s lifesaving mission through this donation.” These are only a few of the outstanding trucking industry leaders that are leading the charge to end human trafficking for good.