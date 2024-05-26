Trucks hauled majority of $1 trillion in trade across land borders

WASHINGTON — The Bureau of Transportation has released its annual report for 2023.

Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) compiled the dollar value and tonnage of commodities that moved across the United States’ land borders with Canada and Mexico.

Manufacturing and logistics sectors across North America are highly linked and interdependent. America’s land borders with Canada and Mexico are economically vital conduits for North American supply chains, with about $3 billion in daily cross-border trade. Besides oil and energy products, automobiles, and electronics, Canada and Mexico are also America’s largest trade partners in agricultural goods.

U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico consistently facilitate over $1 trillion in cross-border trade annually, according to the report.

To put things in perspective, in 2023 the value of total U.S.-international trade was $5.1 trillion, of which U.S. trade with Canada and Mexico comprised 30.8 percent. In 2023, U.S. freight flows with Canada and Mexico equaled $1.57 trillion dollars. The total weight of that trade was 2,484.7 million tons. While the weight of freight increased 8.8% from 2022, the dollar value of North American freight in 2023 remained unchanged.

Surface modes of transportation (truck and rail) lead North American commerce, together accounting for 80.3% of all freight flows by dollar value in 2023. Trucking continued to be the dominant form of freight transportation in North America, accounting for 60.1% of total flows in Canada and 72.2% in Mexico. Rail was second place with 15.7% with Canada and 12.3% with Mexico.

What were the top freights going into Canada and Mexico?

The U.S. ports hauled more computers and parts, vehicles and parts and electrical machinery than any other commodities to both northern an southern borders.

Top truck port locations to the north are Detroit, Buffalo and Port Huron. The top ports to Mexico for trucks include Lorade, Islet and Otay Mesa.