CBP makes big drug bust at Texas border

By Bruce Guthrie -
Packages containing 101.5 pounds of cocaine were seized by Customs and Border Patrol officers at Roma Port of Entry on Friday, May 24.

ROMA, Texas — Border patrol agents nabbed more than 100 pounds of illegal drugs worth seven figures in monetary value.

According to a release, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Roma Port of Entry this week seized more than $1.3 million in cocaine in a single enforcement action.

Authorities say the seizure occurred on May 24 at the Roma International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a tractor trailer hauling a shipment of soft drinks for secondary inspection. CBP’s release said officers conducted a secondary examination that included utilization of a non-intrusive inspection system and CBP canines. Upon further physical examination, CBP officers discovered 24 packages containing a total of 101.5 pounds of alleged cocaine within the conveyance. The narcotics had a street value of $1,355,233.

“This significant cocaine seizure in the cargo environment reflects what inspections experience, training of our frontline officers coupled with the effective use of our non-intrusive inspections technology can achieve,” said Port Director Andres Guerra, Roma Port of Entry. “Seizures like these exemplify CBP’s commitment to advancing our border security mission while facilitating lawful trade and travel.”

CBP seized the narcotics. Roma Police Department officers arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

 

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

