Mexican man sentenced in cocaine trafficking case

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – After entering a guilty plea earlier this month, a Mexican man will know where he will spend his next 11-plus years.

Jesus Alfonso Leos-Orozco, 37, pleaded guilty May 1, 2023.

Leos-Orozco, from Valle Hermoso, Tamaulipas, Mexico, has been sentenced following his conviction for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute multi-kilograms of cocaine, announced U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas, U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. has now ordered Leos-Orozco to serve 140 months in federal prison to be immediately followed by three years of supervised release. Not a U.S. citizen, he is expected to face removal proceedings following his imprisonment. In handing down the sentence, the court noted the necessity to consider the seriousness of the offense, nature of the criminal activity and Leos-Orozco’s extensive involvement in the scheme.

Authorities from the Department of Homeland Security say Leos-Orozco was a manager/supervisor of the narcotics smuggling conspiracy responsible for distributing approximately 150 kilograms of cocaine.

The release stated that from approximately 2019 to 2021, law enforcement conducted multiple arrests of individuals possessing multi-kilograms of cocaine in the Brownsville/Edinburg area. Authorities connected the narcotics seizures to attempts to enter the United States, gas station transfers, highway interdictions and bulk currencies destined for Mexico. The bulk currencies are proceeds of the conspiracy that are both connected to a truck transporting company and Leos-Orozco.

The investigation revealed Leos-Orozco smuggled 15 to 20 kilograms of cocaine weekly and charge $500 per kilogram imported utilizing his commercial tractor trailers company “Leos Auto Transportes De Carga.” Leos-Orozco would then recruit drivers and pay them $250 per kilogram smuggled into the United States.

Further investigation indicated at least 20 border crossing incidents using a trailer are directly linked to Leos-Orozco. Surveillance video also identified Leos-Orozco as one of the individuals responsible for the transfer of a narcotics shipment to another driver.

Leos-Orozco will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.