P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. gives results of its self-tender offer

TONTITOWN, Ark. — P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. announced on Friday its preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer to repurchase up to 550,000 shares of its outstanding common stock, which expired at 5:00 p.m., ET May 22.

According to a press release, PTSI issued approximately 284,222 shares were properly tendered and not properly withdrawn at or below the expected final purchase price of $18.00 per share. That includes shares that were tendered through notices of guaranteed delivery, according to the PTSI release. That figure is based on the preliminary count by Computershare Trust Company, the depositary for the tender offer,

PTSI further stated that In accordance with the terms and conditions of the tender offer, the company expects to acquire 284,222 shares at a final purchase price of $18.00 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $5.1 million.

“These shares represent approximately 1.3% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares as of April 19, 2024,” the release stated. “The determination of the final number of shares to be purchased and the final price per share is subject to confirmation by Computershare of the proper delivery of the shares validly tendered and not withdrawn.”

PTSI says the number of shares to be purchased and the price per share are preliminary and are subject to verification by Computershare and subject to change for a number of reasons, including if some or all of the shares tendered through notices of guaranteed delivery are not delivered within the applicable two-trading-day settlement period.

The actual number of shares to be purchased and the final price per share will be announced following the expiration of the guaranteed delivery period and completion of the confirmation process by Computershare and are not expected to be announced until at least May 28.

Promptly after such announcement, Computershare will issue payment for the shares validly tendered and accepted for payment under the tender offer and will return shares tendered and not purchased in the tender offer, according to the release.

PTSI may purchase additional shares in the future in the open market subject to market conditions and through private transactions, tender offers or otherwise. Under applicable securities laws, however, the company may not repurchase any shares until June 7, 2024.

Whether the company makes additional repurchases in the future will depend on many factors, including the number of shares purchased in this tender offer, its business and financial performance and situation, the business and market conditions at the time, including the price of the shares, and other relevant factors.