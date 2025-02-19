Truckstop, FTR: Van spot rates decrease in the latest week

Total broker-posted spot market rates in the Truckstop system ticked up marginally during the week ending Feb. 14, but rates for dry van and refrigerated equipment continued to decline mostly in line with seasonal expectations.

According to Truckstop and FTR, dry van spot rates were at their lowest level since late September, and refrigerated spot rates fell to their lowest level since April. Flatbed spot rates continued their general firming in 2025 and were at their highest level since late October.

Total Spot Load Availability

Total load activity increased 1.3% due to gains in flatbed as dry van and refrigerated volume continued to decline during a seasonally weak period. Volume was 7% above the same 2024 week but about 31% below the five-year average for the week. Total truck postings rose 6.9%, and the Market Demand Index – the ratio of load postings to truck postings in the system – declined.

Total Spot Rates

The total market broker-posted spot rate inched up by a half cent after falling 2 cents during the previous week. Rates were down 1% from the same 2024 week and were 8% below the five-year average for the week. Rates excluding a calculated fuel surcharge were up nearly 1% y/y. During the current week (week 7), dry van and refrigerated spot rates generally fall while flatbed spot rates always rise.

Dry Van Spot Rates

Dry van spot rates decreased 5 cents after declining by nearly that amount in the prior week. Rates were 3% below the same 2024 week and more than 13% below the five-year average for the week. Rates excluding a calculated fuel surcharge were down more than 1% y/y. Dry van loads decreased 1.7%. Volume was more than 9% below the same 2024 week and about 44% below the five-year average.

Refrigerated Spot Rates

Refrigerated spot rates fell 7.4 cents after dropping about 13 cents during the previous week. Rates were nearly 5% below the same 2024 week and about 14% below the five-year average for the week. Rates excluding a calculated fuel surcharge were down about 4% y/y. Refrigerated loads fell 9.8%. Volume was 12% below the same 2024 week and almost 47% below the five-year average.

Flat Bed Spot Rates

Flatbed spot rates increased nearly 2 cents after declining by nearly as much in the previous week. Rates were nearly 1% below the same 2024 week and close to 7% below the five-year average for the week. Rates excluding a calculated fuel surcharge were up about 1% y/y. Flatbed loads increased 4.4%. Volume was almost 21% above the same 2024 week but more than 23% below the five-year average.