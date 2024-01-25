Truckstop joins the fight against human trafficking

BOISE, Idaho — In recognition of National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, Truckstop is a charitable donation to Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT), a nonprofit organization that works to educate, equip, empower and mobilize the trucking, bus and energy industries to combat human trafficking.

In 2010, January was designated, by presidential proclamation, as a time to increase awareness of human trafficking and educate the public to identify and help prevent this crime.

“Truckstop proudly supports Truckers Against Trafficking, an organization we’ve supported for numerous years, both as a corporate entity and through contributions from individual employees,” said Kendra Tucker, CEO of Truckstop. “The fight against human trafficking is an ongoing battle that demands continued support, and there’s an opportunity for everyone to get involved.”

In addition to a financial donation, Truckstop is working to raising awareness of TAT and how the transportation industry can help fight trafficking. In a recent episode of Freight Nation: A Trucking Podcast, the show’s host, along with Brent Hutto, Truckstop’s chief relationship officer, discussed the issue of human trafficking with TAT’s Laura Cyrus, senior director of industry training and outreach. Cyrus shared with listeners the passion and commitment that fuels her efforts to empower truckers and how she’s on a mission to build a movement to end human trafficking.

“Truckers Against Trafficking is immensely grateful for the support received from Truckstop,” Cyrus said. “Truckstop is utilizing its influential platform to further our message and promote engagement within its extensive network.

“Although significant strides have been made in educating individuals to identify and report human trafficking, the crucial need to disseminate this life-saving information throughout the industry cannot be emphasized enough,” she continued. “Putting an end to human trafficking requires the commitment and vigilance of everyone.”

For more information about human trafficking and ways the trucking industry can help, visit the Truckers Against Trafficking website.