Truckstop spot rates shifted ‘as expected’ last week, FTR says

Data from Truckstop for the week ended Sept. 27, analyzed by FTR Transportation Intelligence, show mostly incremental movements in spot rates that followed seasonal patterns, according to an Oct. 1 release.

In line with comparable weeks over the past several years, broker-posted dry van and flatbed spot rates increased slightly, while refrigerated rates declined, following a typical pattern, according to the release.

Spot metrics for the week showed no clear signs of an initial market impact from Hurricane Helene, although the increases in dry van and refrigerated posted load volumes were notably higher in the Southeast than in other regions. With a dip in truck postings, the Market Demand Index increased to 62.2, the highest level in 10 weeks.

Total spot load availability

Total load activity rose 4.9% after increasing less than 1% during the previous week. Load postings were 6% below the same week of 2023 and about 33% below the five-year average for the week.

One possible impact from Helene was a notably sharper increase in dry van and refrigerated load volumes in the Southeast than in other regions. Total truck postings edged down 1.5%, and the Market Demand Index — the ratio of load postings to truck postings in the system — rose to its highest level in 10 weeks.

Total spot rates

The total broker-posted rate increased just over a half cent after declining close to 3 cents during the previous week. Rates were nearly 5% below the same below the same 2023 week — the weakest year-over-year comparison in 17 weeks — and more than 10% below the five-year average.

Spot rates excluding a calculated fuel surcharge were still higher year over year for each of the principal equipment types, but the comparisons were narrower than they have been in recent weeks. The current week (Week 40), which ends Oct. 4, usually sees lower spot rates week over week in each equipment type.

Dry van spot rates

Dry van spot rates increased nearly 2 cents after falling more than 3 cents in the prior week. Rates were nearly 7% below the same 2023 week — the largest negative year-over-year comparison since March — and about 17% below the five-year average for the week.

Excluding an imputed fuel surcharge, rates were about 3% higher than the same week of 2023. Dry van loads rose 9.3%. Volume was nearly 26% below the same 2023 week and close to 47% below the five-year average.

Refrigerated spot rates

Refrigerated spot rates decreased 4.6 cents after falling nearly 8 cents during the previous week. Rates were more than 4% below the same week last year and close to 14% below the five-year average.

Rates excluding an imputed fuel surcharge were up nearly 4% year over year. Refrigerated loads increased 2.8%. Volume was more than 7% below the same 2023 week and about 39% below the five-year average for the week.

Flatbed spot rates

Flatbed spot rates ticked up nearly 1 cent for just the second increase in the past 15 weeks. Rates were more than 5% below the same 2023 week – the largest negative y/y comparison since the end of May – and more than 10% below the five-year average for the week. Rates excluding an imputed fuel surcharge were up 2.6% y/y. Flatbed loads increased 3.5%. Volume was 11.5% above the same week last year but more than 27% below the five-year average.