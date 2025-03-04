Trump tariffs: ATA issues warning

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s promise to impose tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China was fulfilled on Tuesday.

The American Trucking Association issued a statement regarding its position on the new tariffs.

“Truckers live in every state and community throughout our country, said Chris Spear, ATA president and CEO. “We have seen firsthand the devastating effects of fentanyl and the humanitarian crisis caused by unchecked illegal immigration. President Trump has rightfully placed an emphasis on tackling these challenges, and the trucking industry is committed to being a part of the solution. That is why we are raising public awareness and supporting legislation to remove deadly fentanyl from our streets, backing efforts to increase the security and efficiency of our borders, and training our workforce to recognize and report instances of human trafficking.”

Unintended Consequences of Tariffs

“As we work to make our communities stronger and safer, we must also avoid unintended consequences that could exacerbate another one of Americans’ top concerns: the high prices for goods and groceries,” Spear said. “With the success of USMCA and the growing trend of nearshoring, the North American supply chain has become highly integrated and supports millions of jobs.”

According to Spear, imposing border taxes on the country’s largest and most important trading partners will undo this progress and raise costs for consumers.

Hardworking Truckers to Pay the Price

“The 100,000 full-time hardworking truckers hauling 85% of the surface trade in goods with Mexico and 67% of the goods traded with Canada will bear a direct and disproportionate impact,” Spear said. “Not only will tariffs reduce cross-border freight, but they will also increase operational costs. The price tag of a new truck could rise by up to $35,000, amounting to a $2 billion annual tax and putting new equipment out of reach for small carriers.

“The longer tariffs last, the greater the pain for truckers as well as the families and businesses we serve. The Trump Administration knows our industry well and understands how vital trucking is to our economy and supply chain. President Trump proved his dealmaking skills during his first term by negotiating the USMCA. To prevent unnecessary economic pain, the trucking industry urges all parties to come to the table once again to swiftly reach a new agreement.”