FTR’s Shippers Conditions Index fell into negative territory in December

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — FTR’s Shippers Conditions Index for December fell to -1.8, which is only the second negative reading for the measure since August 2023.

“Market conditions for shippers likely will be volatile in the near term as the supply chain reacts to the plethora of tariff impositions and threats as well as similar measures such as the proposed port access fee related to China,” said Avery Vise, FTR president of trucking.

November Looked Strong

The November SCI reading had been +2.3. Sharply stronger freight volume and capacity utilization in December were a hit to shippers’ market conditions for the month, although the impact on freight rates was marginal.

“Our forecast for the SCI is slightly weaker than it was previously but generally not as weak as it was in December,” Vise said. “Although we expect market conditions over the course of the year to be only slightly negative for shippers, that outlook probably is of little consolation for traffic managers having to navigate a chaotic business environment day to day and week to week.”