FTR’s Shippers Conditions Index improves in November

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The FTR’s Shippers Conditions Index improved by a point in November to a reading of 2.3, indicating a modestly favorable market for shippers.

“The freight market has entered a transitional phase in which shippers should no longer expect consistently favorable conditions as has been the case over the past two years,” said Avery Vise, FTR’s vice president of trucking. “During that period, the SCI was negative only twice, and in both cases a spike in diesel prices was the key factor. As we enter 2025, shippers should expect a more balanced market but not one that is especially tough, at least not by the standards of years like 2021 and 2018. We still forecast SCI readings close to neutral over the next couple of years with only a marginally negative bias.”

Improvements Mostly Due to Fuel Costs

According to an FTR media release, lower fuel costs and marginal loosening of capacity resulted in better market conditions in November. This offset less favorable freight rates and volume. The outlook for shippers’ conditions has improved slightly but remains close to neutral, and swings in fuel costs could yield both positive and negative outliers.