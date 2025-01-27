DDC Group taps Michael Campese as top shipping and logistics executive

EVERGREEN, Colo. — The DDC Group is appointing Michael Campese as the chief business officer of its shipping, logistics and travel business unit.

“We are delighted to welcome Michael Campese to The DDC Group team,” said Nimesh Akhauri, CEO. “Michael’s proven track record in driving business growth and his deep understanding of the shipping and logistics sector make him the ideal leader to spearhead our efforts in this business unit. We are confident that under his leadership, DDC will continue to set new benchmarks in service delivery and ingenuity.”

According to a company media release, this strategic appointment underscores DDC’s unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in delivering transformative solutions to the global shipping and logistics industry.

Distinguished Leader

Campese brings over 30 years of distinguished leadership experience in business strategy, operations and logistics. Known for his ability to bridge the gap between customer experience and business performance, he is set to lead the business unit with a resolute focus on delivering unparalleled value to clients while propelling operational efficiency and spearheading technological advancement, according to the release.

In his role as CBO, Campese will oversee the unit’s global operations, client engagement strategies, and the development of cutting-edge solutions tailored to the dynamic needs of the shipping and logistics industry. He will also collaborate with stakeholders across DDC to ensure seamless integration of services and alignment with the company’s overarching vision for growth and excellence.

Campese’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for The DDC Group as the company continues to evolve in anticipation of market needs, according to the release. With his leadership and information technology domain knowledge, the business unit aims to enhance its suite of services, leverage advanced technologies, and deepen partnerships with industry stakeholders to support clients in navigating the complexities of a rapidly evolving marketplace.

“I am honored to join The DDC Group and lead the Shipping, Logistics, and Travel business unit,” Campese said. “This industry is undergoing significant transformation, and I look forward to working with the talented team at DDC to deliver sophisticated solutions that empower our clients to thrive in this dynamic environment.”

Hands-on Experience

Campese’s hands-on experience in optimizing operations within the supply chain industry provides him with a unique perspective on business process transformations, the release noted. Specifically, transforming strategies to yield improved visibility and communication while delivering measurable results and improved customer satisfaction.

“The DDC Group is globally recognized for its expertise in transportation and logistics, among other sectors, providing outcome-based, business process management solutions that deliver high caliber performance metrics, including record-high accuracy rates, rapid processing speeds and measurable profitability improvements,” the release said. “With the addition of Campese to its leadership team, the company is well-positioned to reinforce its reputation as one of the most trusted partners in freight.”