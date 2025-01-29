Volvo Trucks North America celebrates 2024 U.S. Dealer Group of the Year 

Volvo Trucks North America is recognizing the outstanding achievements of South Texas Truck Centers as the recipient of the prestigious 2024 U.S. Dealer Group of the Year award.

“The trucking industry is demanding and the need to deliver uptime and exceptional service to our customers is the top priority for every employee at South Texas Truck Centers,” said Mike Stricker, dealer principal, South Texas Truck Centers. “We’re proud of our partnership with Volvo Trucks North America, Volvo Financial Services and the best-in-class products and services that we can bring to our customers through that partnership. But we couldn’t have won this prestigious award without all of the hardworking men and women at our South Texas Truck Centers locations who choose to deliver excellence every day.”

According to a company press release, the recognition underscores their exceptional contributions in critical areas, including sales volume, market share, investments, and commitment to exemplary customer service.

South Texas Truck Center

This year’s winner is South Texas Truck Centers, a growing dealer from the Southwest Region. Led by dealer principal, Mike Stricker, its remarkable performance includes a market share of 22% within their area of responsibility. It also hit a 104% parts objective achievement and significant investment in their Volvo franchise.

South Texas Truck Centers began Volvo operations six years ago as a single line dealer in Corpus Christi, Texas. It added locations in Pharr and Laredo shortly after. They are strong supporters of the Laredo Motor Carrier Association and Texas Trucking Association.

Their utilization of Volvo’s captive finance company, Volvo Financial Services, is evidenced by a lease line and floorplan services. More than 76% of their Volvo business financed through Volvo Financial Services. As a result of this strong performance and commitment to the Volvo brand, South Texas Truck Centers achieved two additional accolades: the Volvo Financial Services Dealer Group of the Year and Southwest Region Dealer Group of the Year.

Enhancing Volvo Trucks

“South Texas Truck Centers has been instrumental in enhancing Volvo Trucks’ market presence and customer satisfaction, demonstrating unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch sales and service,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. “Given their remarkable performance in all criteria, we are thrilled to recognize South Texas Truck Centers as the 2024 U.S. Volvo Dealer Group of the Year.”

The winners of the U.S. Dealer Group of the Year Award were unveiled at Volvo Trucks’ recent annual awards dinner in New Orleans. The ceremony also included the recognition of regional winners, highlighting outstanding performances across the U.S.:

Central Region: Kriete Truck Centers

Northeast Region: Stykemain Trucks

Southeast Region: General Truck Sales & Service

Southwest Region: South Texas Truck Centers

West Region: TEC Equipment

VTNA will recognize their Canadian Dealer Group of the Year at a ceremony in Mississauga this February. This event will highlight the exceptional performance of Canadian dealers who have demonstrated excellence in sales, service and customer satisfaction.