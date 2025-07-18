Volvo Trucks puts all-new VNL to the ultimate test in arctic conditions

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Volvo Trucks North America subjected its all-new Volvo VNL to one of the most extreme vehicle validation programs in the world: cold weather testing in the unforgiving winter landscape of Fairbanks, Alaska.

The goal was to ensure the next generation of Volvo’s flagship truck delivers unmatched performance, reliability and comfort—no matter the conditions.

“Alaska is one of the harshest places on Earth to operate a truck, and that is exactly why we are here,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. “We test in extreme environments so when our customers face unpredictable conditions, they can count on their Volvo to perform.”

Going Beyond the Lab

Each winter, Volvo’s cold weather testing team drives more than 3,000 miles from Colorado to Alaska to conduct real-world testing that goes far beyond the lab. Over several months, the all-new VNL truck is pushed through a wide range of driving scenarios and temperature swings to validate vehicle performance and comfort. From long-haul highway routes to stop-and-go city driving, each scenario is designed to mirror the demanding environments customers face every day and simulate real-world customer operations.

Professional drivers, many with decades of experience navigating Alaska’s toughest terrain, provide detailed daily feedback to Volvo’s test team. That insight, combined with real-time performance data, helps engineers fine-tune every aspect of the truck, from powertrain responsiveness to in-cab comfort.

The Cold Soak

One critical testing procedure, known as a “cold soak,” involves leaving the truck outside overnight with the engine off until every component reaches subzero temperatures. After 12 hours at these extreme temperatures, engineers expect the truck to start up and operate exactly as a driver would need it to in the real world.

“The all-new VNL was designed to change everything and that includes how we approach testing and refinement in real-world conditions – to challenge our trucks and gain insights that would be impossible to replicate in a lab,” Voorhoeve said. “What we learn in Alaska helps us deliver a truck that is not only innovative but proven where it matters most: on the road, in the real world, and in the hands of our customers.”

According a company press release, the all-new Volvo VNL was designed specifically for North American landscapes, drawing inspiration from five uniquely American “biomes”—urban, desert, prairie, coastal forests, and Arctic tundra. This environmental influence ensures the truck is ready for coast-to-coast operations that can span 3,000 miles and multiple climates.