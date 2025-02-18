Wabash unlocks next-gen cargo security with TrailerHawk.ai acquisition

— Wabash LAFAYETTE, Ind. is acquiring TrailerHawk.ai to strengthens Wabash’s Trailers as a Service (TaaS) offering.

“By integrating TrailerHawk.ai’s technology into our TaaS program, we’re offering logistics providers a unique advantage—superior cargo security, real-time visibility and data-driven insights that help protect assets and streamline operations,” said Mike Pettit, chief growth officer at Wabash. “This acquisition underscores our commitment to delivering customer-focused solutions that address today’s most pressing logistics challenges.”

Growing Revenue Streams

TaaS enables logistics providers to grow revenue streams through a nationwide, flexible trailer subscription including on-demand trailer pools, national maintenance support and actionable data insights powered by the Wabash Marketplace platform.

TrailerHawk.ai’s tools directly address the increasing demand for secure, transparent and efficient freight movement. With these innovations, Wabash customers gain:

Advanced Cargo Security: Smart access management ensures freight integrity throughout its lifecycle.

Smart access management ensures freight integrity throughout its lifecycle. Verified Asset Chain of Custody: Actionable insights provide confidence and clarity for every shipment.

Actionable insights provide confidence and clarity for every shipment. Operational Flexibility: Seamless integration into TaaS helps customers adapt quickly to industry shifts and scale efficiently.

Solutions for Logistics Providers

As part of the acquisition, TrailerHawk.ai Founder and CEO Brett Suma will join Wabash Marketplace to lead the ongoing development and scaling of the TaaS and TrailerHawk.ai solutions tailored to logistics providers. Suma’s deep understanding of the logistics industry positions him uniquely to refine and expand Wabash’s offerings for 3PLs, carriers and shippers.

“Having experienced Wabash’s TaaS platform as a customer, I’ve seen its ability to transform logistics operations,” Suma said. “I’m thrilled to join the Wabash team to continue innovating and delivering smarter, more secure solutions for the industry. By helping logistics providers streamline operations and protect assets, we’re creating solutions that deliver immediate and long-term benefits.”

According to a press release, the acquisition reinforces Wabash’s commitment to merging physical and digital technologies. Also, its commitment to creating connected ecosystems that drive efficiency and reliability across the supply chain. The integration of TrailerHawk.ai accelerates Wabash’s ability to reshape how freight moves across North America. It delivers on its purpose of “Changing How the World Reaches You.”

“We’re investing in the tools and technologies our customers need to succeed in any demand environment,” Pettit said. “With Brett’s leadership and the advanced capabilities of TrailerHawk.ai, we’re building smarter, more secure, and connected solutions to drive efficiency, transparency and reliability across the supply chain.”