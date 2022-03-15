Walmart expands Baytown campus with new distribution center

BAYTOWN, Texas — Walmart has announced plans to expand its Baytown, Texas, supply chain campus with a new 1,000,000 square-foot distribution center to support the retailer’s growing supply chain network.

The new facility, located at 4633 Borusan Road, is the retailer’s fourth in Baytown and is set to open in the Fall of 2022, bringing the total square-footage of the campus to over 5,000,000 square-feet. The expansion will create an additional 300 full-time jobs due to growth across multiple shifts.

“Walmart is excited to expand our Baytown campus and another step in Walmart’s continued investment in the state,” Mike Gray, senior vice president of supply chain operations at Walmart, said. “The Baytown campus and our other regional facilities continue to bring exciting new career opportunities within Walmart’s modern supply chain to hundreds of residents of the Houston area—all while helping us provide our local customers their everyday necessities with more variety and efficiency than ever before.”

Walmart operates 19 distribution centers, 593 retail stores and employs 185,000-plus associates in the state of Texas. In FYE 21, stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation gave $129.2 million in cash and in-kind donations to local Texas organizations.

“We are thankful for our ongoing partnership with Walmart, who has been a staple in Chambers County for several years,” Chambers County Judge Jimmy Sylvia said. “This new investment is a representation of the positive working relationship we have fostered and shows their commitment to fostering economic development and resiliency.”