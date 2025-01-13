WIT seeks top talent for 2025 Driver of the Year Award nominations

ARLINGTON, Va. — Nominations are now open for the annual Women In Trucking Association (WIT) Women In Trucking Driver of the Year award sponsored by Walmart.

“The remarkable accomplishments of women on our team here at Walmart inspire us daily, and we know their successes are paving the way for more women to join the exciting world of trucking,” said Ryan McDaniel, Vice President, Walmart Transportation. “Women in our business are not just driving trucks, they are fueling progress that is making the freight industry better, and we are honored to continue sponsoring Women In Trucking’s prestigious Driver of the Year Award.”

According to a WIT press release, the prestigious award recognizes exceptional female professional drivers who exemplify outstanding safety leadership, and a commitment to advancing the trucking industry, particularly for women drivers.

The 2025 Driver of the Year Award aims to honor drivers who not only demonstrate exemplary skill behind the wheel but also serve as a role models, mentors, and advocates for the industry. Nominations are open to women who are currently employed as professional drivers within the trucking industry.

Eligibility criteria for nominees:

Must have at least two years of driving experience.

Demonstrated commitment to safety, professionalism and driving excellence.

Contributions to mentoring, advocacy, or involvement in programs that support the advancement of women in trucking.

A history of exemplary service in the trucking industry.

To submit at nomination or for more information click here. The nomination submission deadline is Jan. 31.

“Recognizing the accomplishments of female drivers and the value they bring to the trucking profession is a key mission of WIT and we’re pleased to showcase their stories through this award,” said Jennifer Hedrick, WIT president and CEO.

The finalists and overall winner will be honored at the 2025 Salute to Women Behind the Wheel event at the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) in Louisville, Ky. on Friday, March 28. The winner will be chosen based on her safety record, positive community contributions, and impact on the public image of the trucking industry. She will receive a plaque, a commemorative ring and more.