XPO Logistics unveils RXO as name for planned spin-off

GREENWICH, Conn. — XPO Logistics, Inc. has announced that a new company identity has been created in connection with the planned spin-off of its tech-enabled brokerage platform.

“The spin-off is named RXO to reflect the company’s commitment to provide reliability multiplied by outperformance. RXO will go to market with the tagline ‘Massive capacity. Cutting-edge technology,'” according to a news release.

XPO unveiled the new company’s identity on a landing page, RXO.com, where visitors can register to receive news about the spin-off’s upcoming milestones and leadership appointments.

“Our spin-off now has a name — RXO — bringing it one step closer to becoming a standalone industry leader,” Brad Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, said. “Our best-in-class truck brokerage business will be the keystone of RXO’s asset-light platform, poised to continue to take share of a growing market.”

“The new brand embodies our competitive positioning of reliable outperformance, propelled by multiple tailwinds,” Drew Wilkerson, XPO’s president, North American transportation, who has been named to become chief executive officer of RXO, said. “RXO will launch with a widely adopted digital platform that gives shippers and carriers the automation they demand. I’m excited to lead our team to even greater achievements as a tech-enabled pure-play.”

As previously announced, XPO intends to separate its asset-based less-than-truckload business from its asset-light brokered transportation platform, creating two independent, publicly traded companies with vast growth prospects in North America. The spin-off’s largest component will be truck brokerage, with complementary brokered services for managed transportation, last-mile logistics and global forwarding.

Usage of the RXO name, logo and other brand components will become effective upon the spin-off of RXO, Inc., which XPO expects to complete in the fourth quarter of 2022.