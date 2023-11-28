XPO workers donate thousands of socks to homeless shelters

GREENWICH, Conn. — For many at freight logistics company XPO, the 10th month of this year was known as Socktober, not October.
That’s because they donated more than 61,000 socks to homeless shelters around the United States.
Socktober, a nationwide initiative, seeks to address the critical issue of homelessness by providing essential items to those in need, according to a news release.
“In the face of an ongoing homelessness crisis affecting approximately 582,000 Americans in 2022, Socktober addresses the lack of socks in homeless shelters, especially as the colder months approach,” the news release stated.
XPO’s involvement in Socktober dates back to 2011 when the initiative was launched by Brad Montague, a New York Times bestselling author and illustrator. Montague’s vision was to support the homeless in his community by addressing the critical shortage of donated socks in shelters.
XPO employees from more than 200 locations exceeded their goal of donating 50,000 socks, donating an impressive 61,000 pairs of socks to support local homeless shelters — an increase from the previous year’s donation of 42,000 socks.
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.