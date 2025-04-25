Carrier Transicold to showcase new electric TRU advancements at ACT 2025

ATHENS, Ga. — Carrier Transicold will exhibit its latest advancements in electric transport refrigeration at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Anaheim, Calif.

Carrier Transicold, exhibiting at Booth 6767, will showcase its electric technologies that help shippers and carriers manage perishable freight without the fuel consumption, emissions, noise and operating costs associated with diesel-powered transport refrigeration units (TRUs), according to a company press release.

Vector 8200

The new Vector 8200 is an all-electric, engineless TRU for single or multi-temperature trailer storage. It uses electricity from the grid or other external sources and can adjust its power draw to changes in a facility’s electrical supply. Four remote evaporator choices provide the flexibility to cool one-, two- or three-compartment trailers.

Vector eCool System

The next-generation Vector eCool system has a new power management architecture that maximizes energy efficiency from regenerative and grid-supplied electricity, helping fleets balance their power generation, consumption and cooling needs. It uses in-wheel electric motors to generate up to 160 kilowatt-hour (kWh) peak power and transforms the energy into electricity to run the TRU or charge the system’s 45-kWh battery.

“Vector eCool is North America’s only all-electric refrigerated trailer system that fully regenerates while the unit is in motion,” Carrier said. “It can be paired with an electric tractor for a fully zero-emission tractor-trailer unit for on-highway applications.”

Carrier will also showcase its complete line of eCool TRUs, including Supra eCool electric TRUs for straight trucks and the all-electric Neos 200e for small delivery vehicles. Additionally, the Lynx Fleet telematics platform will be on display, offering analytics and remote diagnostic capabilities for diesel and electric TRUs.

The ACT Expo runs from April 28 to May 1.