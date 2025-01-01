TheTrucker.com
Clean Freight Coalition calls for trucking industry to rethink California emissions partnership

By Dana Guthrie -
Clean Freight Coalition urges truck manufacturers to abandon flawed California emissions agreement.

WASHINGTON — The Clean Freight Coalition(CFC), an alliance of transportation stakeholders committed to a clean energy future for the commercial vehicle industry, sent a letter to the country’s major heavy-duty truck manufacturers suggesting that they abandon their Clean Truck Partnership (CTP) agreement with the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

“The Clean Truck Partnership (CTP) agreement entered between your companies and CARB has served as tacit approval of the regulatory timelines and requirements mandated by CARB,” said Jim Mullen, CFC executive director.

According to a CFC press release, recently enacted emissions regulations from both CARB and the Environmental Protection Agency will cause major upheaval disruption in the trucking industry, potentially leading to a shortage of internal combustion engines and trucks. This comes on the heels of federal and state emissions regulations that have already made it harder to purchase safe equipment.

“As the industry embarks on a new year and new Administration, industry collaboration is needed to reset and revise government standards that have been put in place…to set achievable national emissions standards, truck manufacturers should abandon the CTP and are encouraged to work with industry partners to block harmful regulations that do not set us on a path to success,” Mullen said. “History has proven that our industry can overcome obstacles of any nature when stakeholders are aligned; this obstacle is no different.”

A copy of the letter can be found HERE.

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

