Atlas Canada expands reach with Orbit Brokers acquisition

OAKVILLE, ON — Atlas Canada has acquired Orbit Brokers; effective Jan. 1 the acquisition will enhance Atlas Canada’s ability to deliver seamless customs clearance solutions for clients across Canada and the United States, according to a company press release.

“We are thrilled to announce that Orbit Brokers has been acquired by Atlas Van Lines, a leader in the industry,” said Clayton Castelino, president of Orbit Brokers. “This exciting new chapter opens incredible opportunities for our team, clients, and partners. We are pleased to join forces with Atlas, and we look forward to combining our expertise and values to provide even more innovative, seamless, and reliable services to our clients worldwide.”

Expanding Capabilities and Supporting Atlas Canada’s Agent Network

According to the release, Orbit Brokers specializes in handling both commercial and personal customs clearance needs, offering efficient and compliant import solutions into Canada. With their expertise in navigating complex Canadian import regulations and providing local delivery services, Orbit Brokers enhances Atlas Canada’s ability to deliver comprehensive, end-to-end logistics solutions.

“Orbit Brokers’ proven track record in customs brokerage perfectly complements our service model, ensuring our agents and clients benefit from an integrated, seamless solution for all relocation and logistics needs,” said Fred Haladay, president and COO of Atlas Canada.

The release noted that the acquisition not only broadens Atlas Canada’s capabilities in customs clearance but also positively impacts Atlas’ trusted agent network by enabling them to offer expanded services to their clients, including streamlined supply chains and optimized customs processes. As part of this integration, Orbit Brokers will report into Connect Logistics, a division and company of Atlas Canada. This alignment strengthens Atlas’ operational framework, allowing Orbit Brokers to enhance the value provided to Connect Logistics’ current and future clients while contributing to innovative solutions that optimize supply chain efficiency and ensure seamless customs clearance services.

“By integrating Orbit Brokers’ personalized approach, advanced expertise, and technology-driven solutions, Atlas Canada reinforces its commitment to delivering improved delivery options, streamlined processes, and exceptional value to its agents and clients alike,” the release said.