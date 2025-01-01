Great Dane and Daimler Trucks issue recall notices

WASHINGTON — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has reported recalls by Great Dane Trailers and Daimler Trucks North America.
“Great Dane Trailers (Great Dane) is recalling certain 2025 Champion Dry Freight trailers,” the NHTSA said. “Missing kingpin welds may prevent the upper coupler from securely connecting the trailer.”
Great Dane will inspect and replace the upper couplers as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters were mailed Dec. 19, 2024. Owners may contact Great Dane customer service at 1-877-369-3493.
“Daimler Trucks North America is recalling certain 2015-2020 Freightliner Business Class M2 emergency vehicles equipped with certain Cummins diesel engines,” the NHTSA said. “The engine protection and inducement software may cause the engine to shut down unexpectedly.”
Cummins will update the electronic control module software and install a corrected data plate, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Feb. 9, 2025. Owners may contact DTNA customer service at 1-800-547-0712. DTNA’s number for this recall is F1012.