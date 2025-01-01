TheTrucker.com
Equipment & Tech

Great Dane and Daimler Trucks issue recall notices

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  Equipment & Tech   >   Great Dane and Daimler Trucks issue recall notices
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Great Dane and Daimler Trucks issue recall notices
Safety first: Daimler Trucks and Great Dane issue recalls.

WASHINGTON  The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has reported recalls by Great Dane Trailers and Daimler Trucks North America.

“Great Dane Trailers (Great Dane) is recalling certain 2025 Champion Dry Freight trailers,” the NHTSA said. “Missing kingpin welds may prevent the upper coupler from securely connecting the trailer.”

Great Dane will inspect and replace the upper couplers as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters were mailed Dec. 19, 2024. Owners may contact Great Dane customer service at 1-877-369-3493.

“Daimler Trucks North America is recalling certain 2015-2020 Freightliner Business Class M2 emergency vehicles equipped with certain Cummins diesel engines,” the NHTSA said. “The engine protection and inducement software may cause the engine to shut down unexpectedly.”

Cummins will update the electronic control module software and install a corrected data plate, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Feb. 9, 2025. Owners may contact DTNA customer service at 1-800-547-0712. DTNA’s number for this recall is F1012.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to nhtsa.gov.
Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE