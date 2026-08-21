Diesel Laptops and Trucker Path announce exclusive limited-time bundle

IRMO, S.C., PHOENIX, Ariz. — Diesel Laptops and Trucker Path are launching a limited-time promotion, offering owner-operators and small fleets a rare opportunity to significantly reduce equipment downtime and operational costs.

“By combining professional grade diagnostic hardware with truck specific navigation software, this initiative provides a comprehensive solution for addressing the complexities of modern trucking,” the companies said in a press release.

Turn Your Smart Phone Into a Diagnostic Tool

“During this limited window, Trucker Path users can take control of their operation with a $100 discount on the Diesel Decoder from Diesel Laptops,” the release said. “This tiny device plugs directly into the diagnostic port, turning a smartphone into a high-powered diagnostic tool with the free Diesel Decoder app. Unlike generic scanners that provide vague data, this tool reads proprietary, manufacturer-specific fault codes—including P-style codes for PACCAR—to give users deeper insights in under 60 seconds.”

To ensure users have access to the expertise to match the data, the offer includes 30 days of Diesel Repair Professional, granting users mobile access to the industry’s largest database of wiring diagrams, labor times and technical documents for every make and model, according to the release.

Trucker Path Diamond

This bundle also includes a 30-day subscription to Trucker Path Diamond, a navigational resource for North American truckers. Used by over one million drivers, Trucker Path Diamond members benefit from AI enhanced trip planning to optimize Hours-of-Service, real-time parking availability at over 20,000 locations and more than 500,000 points of interest relevant to truckers. This comprehensive toolkit ensures drivers have the road intel needed to find the best fuel prices and navigate safely with offline maps even in areas with low data coverage.

“This combined toolkit allows users to make the right call immediately,” the release said. “Whether to keep driving, perform a roadside repair or head to a shop with the exact repair directions already in hand. This eliminates the guesswork, helps to avoid unnecessary tows and keeps the wheels rolling with the same technology used by the pros.”

Keeping the Economy Moving

“We built the Diesel Decoder to bridge the gap between a dashboard light and a verified fix,” said Tyler Robertson, founder of Diesel Laptops. “By forming this relationship with Trucker Path, we are putting professional-grade diagnostic and routing tools into the hands of the people who keep the economy moving. This is about giving drivers the confidence to make the right call in sixty seconds, whether they need to keep driving or pull over for service.”

The Diesel Decoder connects via Bluetooth to a smartphone to read manufacturer-specific fault codes, clear codes and perform critical commands like DPF regens. When used with the Diesel Repair Professional subscription, drivers have the industry’s largest database of wiring diagrams, labor time guides and technical repair documents at their fingertips.

“Efficiency is the heartbeat of the trucking industry,” said Chris Oliver, CMO of Trucker Path. “By pairing our navigational and parking data with the diagnostic capabilities of Diesel Laptops, we are providing drivers with the tools to manage their operations and their time effectively.”

Stopping Unnecessary Towing and Shop Visits

The collaboration aims to stop the cycle of unnecessary tows and expensive shop visits by providing immediate, actionable intelligence.

“Our goal is to remove the guesswork from the repair process,” Oliver said. “When a driver understands exactly what is wrong with their vehicle, they avoid the cost and delay of roadside repairs or unnecessary towing. This partnership ensures that when a driver encounters an issue, they have the immediate information needed to resolve it and get back on the road.”

The offer details include:

$100 Off Diesel Decoder: Plug-and-play diagnostic hardware that reads manufacturer-specific codes and performs dealer-level commands via your phone.

Diesel Repair Pro (30 Days): Access to the industry’s largest mobile database for wiring diagrams, repair procedures, and part cross-referencing.

Trucker Path Diamond Subscription (30 Days): Full access to truck-specific GPS routing, real-time parking availability and reservations, fuel optimization tools and much more.

Click here to learn more about the limited time offer.