Drivewyze adds weigh station bypass service in Iowa

DALLAS – Drivewyze Inc. has announced the addition of weigh stations in Iowa for bypass opportunities.

With seven Drivewyze-enabled weigh stations in Iowa, Drivewyze PreClear is now available in 49 states and provinces – providing bypass opportunities at more than 800 locations.

The new sites in Iowa include:

I-80 WB in Avoca, near Omaha, Nebraska.

I-80 EB in Dallas County, near Des Moines, Iowa

I-80 WB in Jasper County, near Des Moines

I-29 NB in Fremont County, near Omaha

I-35 SB in Worth County, between Albert Lea, Minnesota, and Mason City, Iowa

I-380 NB & SB in Brandon, between Waterloo, Iowa and Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Weigh-in-motion sensors, for weight screening, will be added by Drivewyze at these sites.

“As a centrally located state and within a day’s drive to many major cities in the Midwest, Iowa experiences a lot of truck traffic from Iowa-based trucking operations serving regional markets as well as cross-country and cross-border operations,” Brian Heath, president and CEO of Drivewyze, said. “We’re excited to partner with the Iowa Department of Transportation to offer a service that will provide benefits to both drivers and Iowa law enforcement. Weigh station bypass is an important tool to improve safety and freight efficiency. Drivewyze will allow inspectors to bypass trucks that that meet the established threshold – based on their safety record – giving time to inspect trucks that do need inspecting.”

According to Heath, the four new sites Drivewyze added along I-80 and I-29 are among the most frequented weigh stations in the state. With the I-80 sites in Iowa now online, Drivewyze PreClear customers will receive uninterrupted bypass coverage along the busiest highway in the state.

“I-80 is key commerce interstate that starts in San Francisco and goes all the way to New Jersey,” Heath said. “With the three new I-80 sites in Iowa, Drivewyze customers can bypass more than 20 weigh stations along I-80, which is a tremendous time-saver for fleets and drivers that regularly travel on this interstate.”

The I-29 weigh station site that was added is located just outside of Omaha near the Nebraska-Iowa border and is a major arterial that connects Kansas City and runs north to the U.S. – Canadian border. Drivewyze’s new I-35 bypass site in north-central Iowa is part of an interstate that stretches from Laredo, Texas to Duluth, Minnesota and connects major cities including Dallas, Oklahoma City, Kansas City and Minneapolis. Along I-35, Drivewyze customers can receive 16 bypass opportunities.