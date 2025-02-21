Goodyear unveils latest tire for regional commercial fleets

AKRON, Ohio — The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is announcing the new Cooper WORK Series Regional Haul All-position (RHA) 2 tire for super-regional and regional all-position commercial vehicle applications.

“The super-regional category is evolving with shorter routes between shipping hubs and a focus on improving efficiency by being closer to last-mile delivery fleets,” said Joe Burke, vice president, North America Commercial at Goodyear. “The new Cooper WORK Series RHA 2 helps address these needs by combining a long-haul tread with a scrub guard compound, creating a tough tire that can handle everything from long trips to urban traffic.”

Cooper WORK Series

The new Cooper WORK Series RHA 2 is SmartWay verified. It offers long miles to removal and even-wear for the growing super-regional commercial vehicle category.

According to a company press release, the tire is designed for super-regional and Less-than-Truckload (LTL) fleets. Features include:

BALANCED LONG-HAUL AND REGIONAL TREAD COMPOUND. Providing fuel efficiency with long miles to removal.

Providing fuel efficiency with long miles to removal. SCRUB GUARD COMPOUND. Helps resist wear in high-scrub, super-regional and regional applications.

Helps resist wear in high-scrub, super-regional and regional applications. FIVE-RIB TREAD WITH WIDE FOOTPRINT AND SOLID SHOULDER. Promotes even wear and long miles to removal.

Promotes even wear and long miles to removal. STONE PROTECTOR LEDGES. Helps minimize stone retention and protect the casing from stone penetration for retreadability.

Helps minimize stone retention and protect the casing from stone penetration for retreadability. COOPER WEAR SQUARE indicator allows for quick approximation of remaining tread life for each tire.

The new Cooper WORK Series RHA 2 is the latest addition to the Cooper line up of commercial truck tires. The Cooper WORK Series, SEVERE Series and PRO Series commercial truck tires deliver the quality and value expected from the Cooper brand by focusing on total cost of ownership. For more information on the entire line of Cooper commercial tires, visit CooperTruckTires.com.