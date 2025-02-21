TheTrucker.com
Equipment & Tech

Goodyear unveils latest tire for regional commercial fleets

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  Equipment & Tech   >   Goodyear unveils latest tire for regional commercial fleets
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Goodyear unveils latest tire for regional commercial fleets
Goodyear introduces new Cooper WORK Series RHA 2 tire for regional commercial vehicles. (Photo courtesy GoodYear)

AKRON, Ohio   The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is announcing the new Cooper WORK Series Regional Haul All-position (RHA) 2 tire for super-regional and regional all-position commercial vehicle applications.

“The super-regional category is evolving with shorter routes between shipping hubs and a focus on improving efficiency by being closer to last-mile delivery fleets,” said Joe Burke, vice president, North America Commercial at Goodyear. “The new Cooper WORK Series RHA 2 helps address these needs by combining a long-haul tread with a scrub guard compound, creating a tough tire that can handle everything from long trips to urban traffic.”

Cooper WORK Series

The new Cooper WORK Series RHA 2 is SmartWay verified. It offers long miles to removal and even-wear for the growing super-regional commercial vehicle category.

According to a company press release, the tire is designed for super-regional and Less-than-Truckload (LTL) fleets. Features include:

  • BALANCED LONG-HAUL AND REGIONAL TREAD COMPOUND. Providing fuel efficiency with long miles to removal.
  • SCRUB GUARD COMPOUND. Helps resist wear in high-scrub, super-regional and regional applications.
  • FIVE-RIB TREAD WITH WIDE FOOTPRINT AND SOLID SHOULDER. Promotes even wear and long miles to removal.
  • STONE PROTECTOR LEDGES. Helps minimize stone retention and protect the casing from stone penetration for retreadability.
  • COOPER WEAR SQUARE indicator allows for quick approximation of remaining tread life for each tire.

The new Cooper WORK Series RHA 2 is the latest addition to the Cooper line up of commercial truck tires. The Cooper WORK Series, SEVERE Series and PRO Series commercial truck tires deliver the quality and value expected from the Cooper brand by focusing on total cost of ownership. For more information on the entire line of Cooper commercial tires, visit CooperTruckTires.com.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE