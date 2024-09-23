TheTrucker.com
NEXT Logistics clinches third Fleet Safety Award from WMCA

By Dana Guthrie -
Kurt Kruger, logistics manager at Nelson-Jameson, is pictured at the WMCA’s annual Safety Luncheon on Sept. 13. Pictured on the left is Travis Zaremba, Division Administrator for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, and on the right is Brendon VanWyk of Great West Casualty Company. (Photo courtesy Nelson-Jameson)

MARSHFIELD, Wis NEXT Logistics, part of the Nelson-Jameson family of companies, has won a Fleet Safety Award from the Wisconsin Motor Carrier Association (WMCA) for the third consecutive year.

“With a commitment to continuous training as well as efficient systems and expert logistics to ensure customers receive their orders on time and securely – the throughline for NEXT Logistics and Nelson-Jameson is safety,” said Mike Rindy, Nelson-Jameson president. “Receiving this safety award for the third consecutive year validates our commitment to employee safety and an accident-free workplace, at home and on the road.”

According to a company media release, the award honors the safest truckload fleets in Wisconsin. NEXT qualified for a Fleet Safety Award for Division 2 with 545,507 accident-free miles in Wisconsin, nearly 60,000 more than the company drove the previous year. The extraordinary record exemplifies the company’s extensive safety training, job shadowing, and regular safety check-ins with employees to stress the importance of safety in the workplace.

WMCA is a non-profit trade association representing the interests of Wisconsin’s truck and transportation owners. With more than 1,400 members, including Nelson-Jameson, the WMCA is affiliated with the American Trucking Associations (ATA) in Washington, D.C.

The award was presented at WMCA’s annual Safety Luncheon.

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

