NEXT Logistics clinches third Fleet Safety Award from WMCA

MARSHFIELD, Wis — NEXT Logistics, part of the Nelson-Jameson family of companies, has won a Fleet Safety Award from the Wisconsin Motor Carrier Association (WMCA) for the third consecutive year.

“With a commitment to continuous training as well as efficient systems and expert logistics to ensure customers receive their orders on time and securely – the throughline for NEXT Logistics and Nelson-Jameson is safety,” said Mike Rindy, Nelson-Jameson president. “Receiving this safety award for the third consecutive year validates our commitment to employee safety and an accident-free workplace, at home and on the road.”

According to a company media release, the award honors the safest truckload fleets in Wisconsin. NEXT qualified for a Fleet Safety Award for Division 2 with 545,507 accident-free miles in Wisconsin, nearly 60,000 more than the company drove the previous year. The extraordinary record exemplifies the company’s extensive safety training, job shadowing, and regular safety check-ins with employees to stress the importance of safety in the workplace.

WMCA is a non-profit trade association representing the interests of Wisconsin’s truck and transportation owners. With more than 1,400 members, including Nelson-Jameson, the WMCA is affiliated with the American Trucking Associations (ATA) in Washington, D.C.

The award was presented at WMCA’s annual Safety Luncheon.