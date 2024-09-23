TPM unveils Trucklots software, app for real-time parking reservations by drivers, fleets

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Truck Park Management (TPM) has debuted the nationwide rollout of the Trucklots software and app, a dedicated technology platform designed exclusively for real-time parking reservations by drivers and fleets as well as lot management capabilities for parking lot operators.

“Our primary focus is to enhance the value and experience for truck drivers and the industry at large,” said Danny Loe, TPM chief executive officer. “We’re committed to addressing the widespread issues of inadequate and inconsistent rest areas and parking. Our holistic approach prioritizes safety, compliance, and quality amenities.”

Headquartered in Little Rock, Ark., the company aims to solve the urgent issues faced by truck drivers and fleet owners by offering a reservation-based, secure parking platform across the United States along with software for efficient lot management, the development of overnight lots full of amenities and providing real estate management services for truck yard owners.

According to a company media release, by partnering with FoxDen Capital, a Little Rock based capital firm, and top industry experts and executives, TPM has secured $15 million in growth and development capital to kickstart its initiatives. The company is laser-focused on the acquisition, development, and management of truck parking facilities that exceed current industry standards.

A key component of TPM’s innovative approach is the Trucklots software and app. The user-friendly app and its complete integration offering streamlines the process of finding secure, reservable parking, ensuring ease of access and convenience for its users from the point of booking to checking in and out from the reserved stay. Alongside Trucklots, TPM offers a full suite of services, including reservation-enabled overnight parking, long-term parking, and parking lot management. The comprehensive approach is designed to offer unparalleled value to truckers, carriers, and logistics companies, according to the release.

“One of the standout features of TPM will be developing and managing highly amenitized parking lots,” the company said in the release. “These lots range from fifteen to thirty acres in size with upwards of 500 parking spots at each location, making it a scalable solution for trucking companies of all sizes. Some of the types of amenities are to later include a secure space for showers, lounge and kitchen area amenities, fitness facilities, laundry, health clinics, a pet wash and more”

TPM said the company has an ambitious growth strategy to build the nation’s largest truck parking platform. It plans to operate and manage 200-300 parking sites within the next five years, covering major state highways and interstates as part of its nationwide network.