Fritz Nelson named CFO of Depot Connect International

TAMPA, Fla. — Fritz Nelson is taking the helm at Depot Connect International (DCI) as the company’s new chief financial officer.

“DCI’s commitments to safety, innovation, operational excellence and customer service set it apart in the industry, and I am excited to contribute to its growth,” Nelson said. “I look forward to working with Chris, the leadership team and all our talented employees to drive financial success and support DCI’s mission.”

According to a company press release, Nelson is a distinguished executive with more than three decades of experience in corporate finance, strategic planning and financial management. He most recently served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of commercial truck component maker Accuride Corporation. Prior to that, he was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of industrial manufacturer Acument Global Technologies.

“Fritz‘s extensive financial expertise coupled with his track record of driving efficient growth make him a fantastic addition to our leadership team,” said Christopher Synek, chief executive officer at DCI. “I look forward to having him join our organization and am confident that his insights, strategic view and experience at global industrial companies will help drive DCI’s continued success.”

Nelson will be based in Tampa, Fla. at DCI’s headquarters.