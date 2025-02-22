TheTrucker.com
NMFTA sounds alarm on trailer security: New vulnerability exposed

By Dana Guthrie -
NMFTA finds vulnerability in trailer equipment. Pictured is a USB-PD trigger delivering 12V to a tractor brake controller. (Photo courtesy NMFTA)

Alexandria, Va.   The National Motor Freight Traffic Association is announcing significant research findings that have led to the publication of a Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) advisory.

The advisory warns of a common vulnerability – Blind Wireless Seed Key Unlock.

18-Month Study

Over the past 18 months, the NMFTA cybersecurity team worked closely with the manufacturer of the impacted trailer equipment to investigate and address the newly-identified vulnerability. This collaborative effort highlights the critical importance of cybersecurity measures across transportation and logistics.

The published advisory and CVE reveal a new class of wirelessly accessible vulnerability in trailer equipment, underscoring the urgent need for mitigations to be implemented industry wide. These vulnerabilities pose potential risks to operational security and emphasize the importance of proactive measures to protect equipment and infrastructure.

To assist the industry, NMFTA has published detailed mitigation strategies and recommendations. These resources, including the Blind Wireless Seed Key Unlock Whitepaper, are available to help stakeholders safeguard their operations.

To access NMFTA’s informative resource, Blind Wireless Seed Key Unlock Whitepaper, click here.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

