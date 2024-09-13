RNG Coalition surpasses 400 operational facilities in North America

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas (RNG Coalition) has announced a major milestone in the growth of the renewable natural gas industry, with 433 facilities now operational across North America.

“This is a significant milestone in the advancement of our mission and Sustainable Methane Abatement & Recycling Timeline (SMART),” said Johannes Escudero RNG Coalition founder and CEO. “We are proud of what our organization and industry have accomplished together, but we are focused on the next benchmark, and on even broader energy sector adoption of RNG as a critical component in our society’s transition to a cleaner, more sustainable future.”

According to a company press release, the achievement represents a significant leap from just a year ago, when the North American RNG industry celebrated the establishment of 300 facilities, marking a remarkable 44% growth within just one year.

While technological advancements and increasing demand for low-carbon energy solutions have factored into this recent surge, expanding policy support remains front-and-center for our industry as we chase our goals of 500 facilities by 2025, 1,000 by 2030 and 5,000 by 2040. One notable example of encouraging policy growth is New Mexico’s recently launched Clean Fuel Standard (CFS) program, which aims to reduce the carbon intensity of transportation fuels. The CFS program follows similar programs implemented successfully in California, Oregon and Washington, providing a framework for RNG projects to thrive by creating market incentives for low-carbon fuels that displace dirty diesel and other fossil fuels, according to the release.

The release also noted that Dairy farm-to-RNG projects represent another key driver of recent facility growth. Agricultural waste now represents 24% of all feedstocks deployed toward RNG production, marking a new all-time high and an increase from 17% of all feedstocks just a year ago. California’s strides toward reducing methane emissions, including through its pioneering Low Carbon Fuel Standard program, have helped incentivize methane capture at farms across the state, with over 100 state agricultural sites now attached to operational RNG infrastructure.

“As the RNG Coalition celebrates this milestone, the organization remains committed to supporting the continued growth and development of the industry,” the company said in the release. “In addition to currently operational facilities, there are 436 facilities in various stages of planning or construction, creating a robust pipeline of forthcoming projects. With ongoing collaboration between the public and private sectors, and between legislative and regulatory bodies, the Coalition envisions an even more significant role for RNG and other renewable gases as we work toward cleaner air and energy for current and future generations.”